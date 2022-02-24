FFA members that received their greenhand degree got the opportunity to place their hand print on the ceiling tiles that go in the agriculture/FFA room signifying the mark they left on the Anamosa FFA Chapter.
Anamosa FFA currently has 59 members apart of our chapter for the 2021-2022 school year. Our goal as a chapter was to make the most of the transition between agriculture teachers.
As a chapter, we were focusing on respecting tradition while also making progression which was reflected in our activities, striving to adapt and work together in our chapter as one.
To start our summer season, we had several students participate in the Jones County fair as well as the Iowa State Fair. The Anamosa FFA students were placed in areas like sheep, goats, beef, swine, rabbits, cats and photography.
Many students also participated in summer activities including CDEs, such as livestock judging and community work.
In August before school started, the officer team met with our new agriculture education teacher, Hailey Weir, where we developed and planned for our yearly events including discussing new roles and responsibilities each would take on to benefit this new opening for our chapter.
Our members have had many opportunities to get involved this year. Some of the activities that have been offered to Anamosa FFA students included conventions/conferences, monthly activities such as bowling, pumpkin carving, etc., contest teams, fruit sales and much more.
One particular event that we would like to highlight was the fall banquet. At our fall banquet, we recognized 29 greenhand degree recipients and eight chapter degree recipients.
As a chapter, we recognized 11 more greenhands compared to last year. The officer team and Weir are pleased to see our chapter growing and striving for success.
Our FFA chapter will be celebrating National FFA Week by participating in dress-up days at the high school as well as educating the high school students about different agriculture topics.
During lunch and our morning announcements, we are expanding involvement. We also will be competing at Sub District Convention on Thursday the 24th of February at North Linn High School for the following leadership development events: creed speaking, chapter program of activities and job interview.
We want to send a special thank you to all parents and community members who have supported us in every way possible. Because of your support, you are the reason we succeed, grow, achieve and continue to achieve our chapter goals. The Anamosa FFA chapter is grateful to all of its supporters.