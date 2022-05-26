Cain Appleby: Northeast Iowa Community College Gene “Deeder” Bauer Memorial Scholarship
Peyton Boeckenstedt: National Council on Youth Leadership Ambassador Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and University of Iowa Scholars Scholarship
Kinzey Bottelman: University of Northern Iowa Panther Impact Award and University of Northern Iowa Business Scholar Award
Evelyn Breitbach: St. Ambrose University athletic scholarship, St. Ambrose University music scholarship, St. Ambrose University academic scholarship, Anamosa Chapter American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Scholarship, National Honor Society Community Blood Drive Scholarship, Anamosa Music Booster Scholarship and Iowa Choral Directors Association/Dave Marshall Outstanding Senior
Madeline Broghammer: National Council on Youth Leadership Excellence Scholarship
Claire Brown: Wartburg College Academic Scholarship, Hagan Foundation Scholarship, Ruth E. Jump Memorial Scholarship, Nate Dunn “Next Generation of Leaders” Scholarship, Lewis A. Helphand Memorial Scholarship, United Methodist Church Esther Boxwell Memorial Scholarship, Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship and Stefan Watermann AHS Soccer Memorial Scholarship
Kyra Christensen: E. Wayne Cooley Award
Ava Claussen-Tubbs: Arizona State University Presidential Scholarship, Des Moines Register Academic All-State, National Council on Youth Leadership Ambassador Leadership Award, Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Jack Penner Memorial Choir Award and Iowa Choral Directors Association/Dave Marshall Outstanding Senior.
Emma Dales: Indian Hills Community College Skeleton Crew Scholarship, FM Chapter of T.T.T. Scholarship and Marjorie Monroe Scholarship
Logan Dales: Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship
Megan Decker: Galen Harms Memorial Scholarship, Helen English RN Health Career Scholarship and Kirkwood Community College Leaders for Tomorrow Scholarship
Kala Dietiker: Anamosa Chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, United Methodist Church Esther Boxwell Memorial Scholarship and Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship
Kole Dietiker: United Methodist Church Esther Boxwell Memorial Scholarship and Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship
Jenna Eidel-Matula: Anamosa FFA Scholarship and Olin FFA Scholarship
Lilith Fischer: Anamosa Music Booster Scholarship, Anamosa Education Association Scholarship, Nick Nassif Jr. Anamosa High School Band Scholarship, Anamosa PEO Chapter Recognition Award, Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship and National Choral Award
Zachary Forrest: Military Commitment Certificate of Commendation
Brianna Howard: United Methodist Church Esther Boxwell Memorial Scholarship
Grahm Humpal: Christopher Andresen Memorial Scholarship, Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, St. Patrick’s Church Youth Group Scholarship and Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship
Kyan Kaufmann: Mount Mercy University Presidential Scholarship, Mount Mercy University Athletic Scholarship and Kirkwood Community College Top Credit Earner
Elijah Lehrman: Heth Family Scholarship, Fidelity Bank & Trust Scholarship and Anna Husmann Grant
Josie Marsh: Anamosa Bowhunters Scholarship, Galen Harms Memorial Scholarship and St. Pat’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Madeline Nemmers: Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship
Drew Pate: Clarke University Athletic Scholarship, Anamosa Music Booster Scholarship, Arthur McCullough Post 13 Scholarship, Jones Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship, Jones County Community Foundation Scholarship, Starlighters Scholarship for the Performing Arts, Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship and Anna Husmann Grant
Anna Rowley: Andreesen Family Nursing Scholarship
Robert Scranton: Stefan Watermann AHS Soccer Memorial Scholarship
Kylee Tapken: Military Commitment Certificate of Commendation
Cecilia Venenga: St. Pat’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Tristan Weers: Iowa State National Merit Scholarship, Arthur McCullough Post 13 Scholarship, Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn World Food Prize Scholarship, John H. Weber Family Scholarship, National Honor Society Merit Scholarship, Grand Lodge of Iowa, A.F. & A.M. Scholarship, Jones County Farm Bureau Scholarship, National Merit Scholarship Program Award, AgVantage FS Scholarship, Iowa Elks Foundation Scholarship, Anna Husmann Grant, Bernie Saggau Award, KWWL Best of Class, Governor’s Scholar Recognition Award, Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Award, Anamosa Chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Rotary Scholarship and Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship
Evelyn Wethington: Anamosa Music Booster Scholarship, Coca-Cola Scholarship Foundation Semifinalist, Anamosa Chapter American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Scholarship and Anamosa Women’s Guild Scholarship
Samuel Wilt: Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship