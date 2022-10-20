Anamosa
Meeting early at the National Motorcycle Museum, three grants were handed out at the Anamosa Community Foundation breakfast.
The first grant was handed out to the Anamosa library to expand their boxes of things for specialty items that residents may not need or want to invest in for one-time projects.
“The library of things is a collection of items that are typically expensive, think something like a specialty pan, drills that type of stuff,” librarian Erin Rush explained. “The library can buy those expensive things so everyone can use it and it’s not taking up space [for residents].”
The money will go toward boxes aimed at younger patrons, where the library has targeted when they started their collections. The kits help to create engaging items, like activities with puzzle, books and items for home and school lessons.
The second grant was handed out to the Jones County Food Pantry to help them purchase items like a freezer, a utility cart and scale for the weighing of food. The pantry weighs all food items that come through their doors, and, in 2020, that totaled more than 46,000 pounds.
“These funds will go towards purchasing materials that will make their job easier,” board member Sherri Hunt said.
The final grant was handed out to the Running Raider Club, which has gone from 56 runners when it started in 2014 to 212. Staring with analog timing, including a clipboard and stopwatch, the timing has become more high-tech. the funding the club received will go to purchase more chips, which are given to runners and worn at their ankles to help time them as they complete their morning runs, stopping the clock when they cross the mat.
The grants received totaled $8,230, but there is still grant money available for the cycle. Therefore, additional grants will be accepted through Nov. 15. The application can be found at https://dbqfoundation.org/grants#anamosa-community-foundation-grants.
Organizations applying for grant funding must be applying for a project which is specifically for Anamosa. View the guidelines at the link to see if your organization is eligible for this grant. Then fill out the application and return it to the Anamosa Community Foundation at P.O. Box 137 Anamosa, Iowa, 52205.
