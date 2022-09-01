Anamosa
Anamosa officially has a recognized Lions Club again.
The charter ceremony for the new Anamosa Lions Club was held Aug. 28 in the Lawrence Community Center to officially welcome them into the fraternity of Lions Clubs International. The ceremony included the presentation of the club’s banner, road signs, bell and their brand-new charter. The initial members were also inducted as charter members.
The guest speaker was Ardie Klemish, a past international director for the Lions Club. Klemish highlighted the familial nature of the club and tried to put how special the night was into context.
“You’re wearing a pin that says ‘charter member,’” she said. “Do you what many of us Lions members in the world would give to be a charter member of a club?...Wear that with pride. Welcome to our family.”
As an introduction, Klemish highlighted things like the vision program and the hearing aid program that the organization assists with. In the last year, the clubs from around the world helped serve 501 million people, including 68 million hours of volunteer work and donated $436 million.
The night had been a long time coming. The club initially approached the city council about the prospect in August of 2020 and again approached the council to discuss recruitment in July of 2021. Lions from other clubs in the area began contacting businesses in Anamosa beginning Sept, 13, 2021, to talk about the organization and chartering a Lions Club chapter.
The club has been operating in Anamosa since October. The process, chapter president Dean Eilers said, has been a difficult one, trying to drum up support to get the club going once again and to get a consistent base of members. The club was fairly big in town back in the ‘70s and ‘80s and rebuilding that base would be a process. Officially receiving the club charter was a step in that process.
As the club continues to find its footing during its new start, the chapter’s goals for the immediate future include the recruitment of new members beyond the current cohort of about a dozen core members, deploying donation boxes for hearing aids and glasses to be refurbished, implementing the vision screening program and finding new service projects, like a program that allows residents to rent flags to be placed in yards on holidays.
The club is focusing on starting small.
“We’re going to be looking into projects that a smaller group can do,” Eilers said. “We’ll find smaller stuff where we can make some money and help the community.”
The club got a little boost in that department through donations sent from individuals and other Lions Clubs from across the state and from the silent auction and 50/50 raffle which helped provide some support for the club as it gets underway.
To learn more about the Anamosa Lions Club, contact 319-462-2061 or email dearkari@yahoo.com.