As students return to school, Anamosa Lunches for Youth is returning with them.
The program is preparing for their 13th year providing backpacks with food for kids who need it. It provides meals for kids to take home over the weekend when school lunches are not being provided.
The kids are selected with assistance from the school. Area churches rotate the responsibility of packing up the lunches to be delivered to the schools and handed over to students. Last fall, it was estimated the organization served between 60 and 70 kids weekly at both Anamosa’s public schools and St. Patrick School. Nancy Mulford said they won’t know what the numbers will look like until they hear back from the schools for the week of Labor Day.
“We hope that it helps kids and families that are in need. If your kids are being fed, we hope that takes some stress off,” she said.
For the month of July, the ALY group returned to providing summer lunches following the expiration of the federal government’s funding of summer lunch programs at the end of June. The group had not provided summer services since 2019 due to the increased meals delivered through the school district and focused on the backpack program.
For those looking to assist, Mulford said the organization is in good shape in terms of funding, they recently were one of the recipients of grants from both the Jones County Community Foundation and the county’s We Can Make a Difference! campaign. For those looking to assist those with food insecurity, Mulford suggested supporting the local food bank.
“We feel like the food bank needs the public’s support right now,” she said.