A felon with domestic abuse convictions who possessed firearms and ammunition was convicted by a jury on Feb. 3 after a one-and-a-half-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
Douglas Hurt, 41, of Anamosa, was found guilty of possessing two firearms and ammunition after having been convicted of one felony and three misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.
The evidence at trial showed that, in June 2020, in the cabin where he lived, Hurt possessed a Chinese Type 56 7.62 x 39 mm caliber rifle, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Hurt was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the trial and will remain in custody pending sentencing. Hurt faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years on supervised release following any imprisonment.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
