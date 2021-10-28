Name: Dale Barnes
Family: Wife, Sharon; three daughters, Heather, Holly and Hillary; three sons, Logan, Landon and Lance; and four grandkids, Luke, Ben, Sophie and Olivia
Why are you running? To continue with projects that have been started, but not finished.
What is your background/experience? That I have lived in the city since 1978 and that I have learned how the city runs and how it can run better the way we have been doing things.
What do you hope to accomplish? To finish some of the projects that have been started.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? That in the time that I have been mayor, we have not raised taxes, yet have kept the city running. I hope that the people who have come to me with problems will continue to come to me if they have new problems or new outlooks for the city.
Name: Rod Smith
Family: Wife, Joy, and family dog, Tek
Why are you running? I am running for mayor to make Anamosa the best place in Iowa to live, work and play. To provide fact-based leadership when addressing matters before the city and challenge the status quo to reach what’s best for our community.
What is your background/experience? I have served for the past two years as mayor and prior to that served as a city council member for four years.
What do you hope to accomplish? I will continue to lead the city in evaluating things we do well and need to improve. I would encourage everyone involved in the operations of the city and the council to work together in a positive and productive manner to improve areas that are not always visible to the public. I would continue to build mutually productive relationships with the city and the business community leaders. I would encourage the continuation with the “Hometown Pride” committee and urge the group be expanded to include more community-based leaders. It is through the collaborative public and private efforts that we will foster a sense of community and make Anamosa a model for the finest warm and welcoming community to live in.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I will continue to listen to the needs and concerns of Anamosa residents. I will bring their inquiries to the city administrator and council for discussion and possible resolution. I will continue to oversee that council meetings are run professionally, collaboratively and effectively. I will see that all agenda item pros and cons are discussed openly to form a decision based on what is best. I will allow a platform for all Anamosa residents’ voices to be heard.