In an effort to try to cover the costs of upcoming projects, the City of Anamosa discussed the possibility of establishing a storm water utility at their Nov. 22 meeting.
City Administrator Beth Brincks said there have been internal discussions within the city about the amount of storm water areas that need improvement or replacement. Under this proposal, the city would establish a fee via a formula or a flat rate. There are examples of each locally. Marion utilizes a formula, and Wyoming has a flat fee.
The money raised would stay with storm water projects. Currently, the city pays for those projects with local option sales tax funds.
“We’re getting to the point where the projects are going to be much larger,” Brincks said.
If the city were to try to establish that, bond council would need to be enlisted to discuss setting up a new utility, and an engineer would be needed if they were to go the formula route, so Brincks said she wanted feedback from the council over whether they felt the idea warranted further investigation.
Council member Jeff Stout expressed concerns over the prices residents pay for utilities as it is, relative to towns their size. Resident Dick Dearborn said he opposed the plan, calling it another tax.
No action was taken as council members sought more information on the proposal.
In other business, the council approved pay orders for the current downtown façade project and agreed to an engineer for a second phase of the project. The council members also approved the CDBG Housing Grant administration contract with the East Central Iowa Council of Governments to help with the goal of the Housing Rehabilitation Program to assist five homeowners make exterior improvements to their homes that will allow elderly or severely disabled homeowners or their family members to remove barriers that would allow them to remain living in their homes.