Anamosa
Just off Main Street on North Ford Street, residents of Anamosa have surely noticed a new colorful addition to the downtown landscape.
Sprawled across the side of the building, there is scrawled ANAMOSA, with each letter highlighting a different aspect that helps make the town unique. KC Wortman designed an idea of what the mural would look like for a grant and then teamed up with local artists to make the mural a reality.
All told, eight artists came together to create the mural, with each artist getting to select which topic they wanted to cover for the mural.
A: The artists that collaborated on the opening letter had the toughest task in having to recreate the iconic look of Grant Wood’s “American Gothic,” but the pair said it was a “fun challenge.” Bob Kellogg focused mostly on the portraits of the couple, while Xena Abraham focused more on the background. Abraham said it allowed both of them to focus on their strengths as artists. Having to work on the brick added to the complexity.
N: The second letter will look familiar as the Wapsi Bridge, but artist Catherine Jones-Davies wanted to put her own artistic flair on it. She’s a big fan of expressionist painters and wanted to channel it in her interpretation of the popular landscape. Her style, she explained, is more driven by how she’s feeling than what a photograph may entail—hence the swirls of color present in her letter.
A: The second “A” is reminiscent of the historical wheat pasting that likewise got put up around town before RAGBRAI. As Donna Zimmerman looked into the photo, she got really interested in the historical depiction of downtown Anamosa.
M: As the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa, the “M” plays into that with a cartoon pumpkin created by Miguel Ramirez.
O: Elise Broghammer handled the “O,” which illustrates a portion of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Getting to work off a picture, Broghammer said the trickiest part was making sure all of the different dimensions and angles of the penitentiary lined up with the photo.
S: Madeline Broghammer handled the “S” which highlights not only patriotism, with a flag and eagle at the top and bottom of the letter, but with a rider on an Indian motorcycle in the middle to highlight the town’s connection with motorcycles. The rider isn’t anybody in particular, though Broghammer did want it to be a girl. She said her letter was made a bit more difficult as rain washed away her initial effort, but aside from that, the detail on the eagle was the most challenging part.
A: The last “A” highlights the town’s school with the Raider mascot and some cartoon depictions of kids and families. The theme had originally been slotted into the “S,” but it didn’t quite fit, so it was shifted over a letter. Janel Martensen said she was given free rein on her letter and did the Raider because it’s recognizable. Martensen is an illustrator but doesn’t get to draw cartoonish illustrations often, which influenced her style for her letter.
Finishing off the mural is a Grant Wood-inspired background, based on some of his landscape works. The background was a joint effort between Wortman and Isabelle Edwards, who Wortman said was instrumental as the outlines of the mural were sketched out. Before the mural was laid out, the wall needed to be scraped and primed. Karen Block, President of Arts Court, Cheri Broghammer and art students at Thou Art Gallery helped accomplish that.
With the mural having been completed just hours before RAGBRAI riders rolled into town, Wortman said ideas are already floating around for what the next project might be.