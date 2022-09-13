The voters have spoken and with nearly 70% of the vote according to the initial, unofficial results of the Sept. 13 special election, voters in the Anamosa school district approved a $15.7 million dollar bond measure for a new competition gym at the high school, eclipsing the needed supermajority of 60%.
Among voters, Jones County residents were more in favor of the project than the portion of those that reside in Linn County. Of the 42 votes cast in Linn County, 23 were in favor, an approval rate of 54.8%. Of the 1,238 votes cast by Jones County residents, 863 voted in favor of the bond issue, 69.7% of voters approved of the project. The Linn County portion of the vote ended up not having an impact on the overall number as the bond passed with 69.7% in favor of the project overall.
In examining turnout numbers, 75.8% of ballots were cast on election day and of those ballots 67% were in favor. By comparison, 77.3% of the ballots cast absentee were in favor of the bond. Of the eligible voters, 20.1% turned out to vote. The turnout is largely stable when compared to the bond vote a decade ago, which saw a 21.7% turnout.
The preliminary plans have the gym being built as an extension off the north side of the existing high school—just off the loading dock. The plans would allow for a new weight room, four locker rooms, restrooms, classroom space, new concession stand, bowl style seating arrangement with a capacity for about 1,850 people and a 168-meter running track around the bowl. A new parking lot would also be created out on the practice field.
The project would be funded through a mix of a general obligation bonds, not to exceed $15,700,000, with other funding provided through the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund. The SAVE fund uses local option sales tax for infrastructure purposes. The current cost estimate is $22 million.
The project is planned to be bid for a spring 2023 start date and would take approximately one year to complete.
The results of the election are unofficial until the canvass of the results takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 20, followed by the secondary canvassing of the Linn County ballots Sept. 27.