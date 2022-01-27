In a special meeting to discuss the path forward for the district’s search for their new superintendent, the Anamosa school board once again selected the Grundmeyer Leadership Services to lead the way.
Grundmeyer was one of three possible search firms that were available for the district to choose from, the others being McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, and Ray and Associates, Inc. They decided to go with Grundmeyer because of their familiarity with the district and their focus on Iowa.
As of Jan. 19, Superintendent Larry Hunt said he’d found 21 districts in Iowa that were currently looking for superintendents, with Grundmeyer heading up the majority of the searches. That’s a big number, according to Hunt, who said last year there were relatively few superintendent openings. That number didn’t include the search for Lisbon and Springville’s shared superintendent, which wrapped up Jan. 18 and was also led by Grundmeyer.
During the previous search, the process did not get started until March, and Grundmeyer wasn’t hired until the 19th of that month.
Other options were briefly discussed before being dismissed. The district did not want to do their own search. The board members were also not in favor of sharing with another district after a brief discussion, feeling the district was big enough to need their own full-time superintendent, and it would place too much of a burden on other administrators.