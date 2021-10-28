Three seats are open for four-year terms on the board.
Name: Brian Hurt
Family: Wife Rosy, six adult children between us and seven grandchildren.
Why are you running? I am running so that the children in our district can get the best possible education that we provide for them and at the same time help keep our district financially sound.
What is your background/experience? I have been on St. Patrick’s school board for two years and Anamosa’s school board for the last four years, serving as vice president for the last three years. I have received the Better Boardsmanship Award from The Iowa Association of Schoolboards for two of those years.
What do you hope to accomplish? I hope to continue to be the best board member that I can be by always having an open mind, always keeping the students first and never having a set agenda that benefits what I want but what the whole district needs.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? If reelected, I will continue to try to keep our school district moving in a positive way and be the best board member that I can be by serving all of the people in our district, not just a few.
Name: Dennis Holland
Family: My wife Amber and I are life-long Raiders. We have two children, a daughter Chelsea who is a junior at the high school and a son Camden who is in eighth grade at the middle school.
Why are you running? I am running for the school board to support our local school and help lead the district in the future. Also, participation in recent elections has been very low, and I wanted to provide voters a choice rather than needing to appoint people to the board.
What is your background/experience? I graduated from Anamosa High School in 1993 and attended Kirkwood Community College as an agriculture transfer student. After graduating from Kirkwood, I attended Iowa State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in agriculture business and agriculture systems technology. Shortly after entering the workforce, I earned a master’s in agronomy from Iowa State University. I have worked for Pioneer Hi-Bred for 23 years and currently serve as a product agronomist for southeast Iowa.
What do you hope to accomplish? As a parent, I have experience with the Extended Learning Program (ELP) as well as Individualized Education Plans (IEP). I believe many different forms of education should be available to our students, and I hope to help facilitate that in the future, especially for students who are not college bound.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I am committed to the community and want to help Anamosa Community Schools remain a place that provides a wide range of opportunities for all students and helps them achieve their lifelong goals.
Name:Carl Chalstrom
Family: Wife: Polly. Son: Victor 2021 graduate of AHS.
Why are you running? I believe public education is one of the bedrocks of American society. Today, there are more and more pressures put on the system in terms of lack of financing from the state and ever-increasing demands to provide a wide variety of services to our students. I am running for reelection in order to continue helping the district grow and find new and innovative ways of educating.
What is your background/experience? I was first appointed to the board in June of 2017 and subsequently elected to a four-year term in August of that year. I have served as president of the board for the last three years. Additionally, I have been involved in professional organizations within Iowa as well as nationally. Through these experiences, I have worked with people of varying backgrounds and ideologies and learned from each. All of these experiences have afforded me the opportunities to grow and learn.
What do you hope to accomplish? Over the next four years we can continue to strengthen our financial base, retain and grow the first-class staff that we currently have and further a culture where the Anamosa district is highly regarded for its academics, arts and athletics.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? My experience in business, community and professional organizations has equipped me to work with people of different backgrounds and beliefs. Along with the desire to continue moving the district into a new age of education with the use of technology and progressive methods of educating, I have the solid background and skills to bring to the table in order to make the district one of the best of its size in the state.
Name: Adam Miller
Family: Wife, Jill Miller, daughters Adalynn Miller and Ava Miller, son, Alan Miller.
Why are you running? I am running for school board because I feel that education is the most important thing for our kids’ future. I also know our kids are facing many changes and challenges in the world we live in today. I feel that I can be a commonsense person to help the board navigate the challenges we face.
What is your background/experience? I have worked in management for 18 years in the agricultural industry dealing with people from all walks of life. In management, you deal with many different obstacles on a day-to-day basis. I feel like this has helped me to make logical decisions to better the company I work for. I feel like this experience will help me make the right decision for our community and our school.
What do you hope to accomplish? My main goal is to make sure that the future of our school and community has a strong base for the future. Whether we improve infrastructure for education or sports, I want to make sure we are making the right decision for the community. I also want to make sure our children have what they need to succeed in the classroom such as textbooks and new technology. I have three young kids that are going through the Anamosa school district, so I want it to be the best.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? If you vote for me, I will bring a commonsense approach to every decision I make. I will always put the kids in our community first.
Name: Bruce Miell
Family: Jessi and I are raising Jadalyn, Brittney, Dannelle and Skyler
Why are you running? I was on the board as a temporarily fill in; there is a lot to do and have learned a lot since being on the board. I want to continue to do what is best for all the students in the community.
What is your background/experience? I am a parent and served on the board for the last two years and helped with the facilities committee. I have recently been elected on the park and rec board.
What do you hope to accomplish? Keep working on improving the education system and provide as many opportunities for the students in the district. Help wherever is needed and bring different view and opinions that would help the community grow.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I want to continue to do what I have done the last couple years as a board member. Be a voice for the community and keep the board informed on what is going and help out where I can. Get out and vote.