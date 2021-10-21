Anamosa
During the district’s monthly COVID-19 update at the Anamosa school board meeting, administrators discussed the impact the lack of substitute availability was having on day-to-day operations.
Student numbers have stayed relatively low in the district, but the pressure point was staff absences. Superintendent Larry Hunt said the district staff is being forced to cover for each other to make up for the substitute spots they can’t fill on a daily basis.
“Right now, our teachers are working their tails off covering for one another. We can’t find subs,” he said.
When substitutes aren’t available, teachers and other staff have to be pulled in for the assist, which affects them in different ways. Strawberry Hill Elementary Principal Ellen Recker said if they have to fill internally, that usually means pulling paraeducators or title teachers. Particularly with paraeducators, it’s a role where the district is already short. Recker estimated one-third of the paraeducators are absent on a weekly basis, through illness or other reasons.
As of Oct. 18, cases were reported at every school building in the Anamosa school district. There were three positive cases among students at Anamosa Middle School, down one from the previous week, one at Anamosa High School, no change from the previous week, and four at Strawberry Hill Elementary, an increase of two. No cases were reported among staff as of Oct. 18.
Hunt said the state had opened new avenues for substitutes to be able to get certified, but with the job market the way it was it was just hard to find people. Interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to the district.
In addition to classroom staff, Hunt said the district is constantly treading water when it comes to bus drivers. The issue is not just specific to Anamosa. At their September meeting, the Springville school board discussed the driver shortage and worked to offer incentives for new hires.
COVID-19 by the numbers
As of Oct. 18, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose from 11.9% to 15%. The seven-day stats decreased from 16.2% from 13.6%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 77 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of seven over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,813.
Two positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Oct. 8, a decrease of seven from the previous week.
As a county, 53.4% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .3% over last week. Statewide, that number is 54.6%, with Johnson County leading the state at 64.3%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.3 million.
In Linn County as of Oct. 11, the 14-day average sat at 9.3%, a decrease of .9% from the previous week, and the seven-day average was at 8.4%, a decrease of 1.8%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 285, an increase of six over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 90% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.