Anamosa
In an effort to spark an interest in firefighting, the Anamosa Fire Department is holding a Citizens’ Fire Academy in the month of August.
The academy is not an official training and is intended to be an informative experience. The objectives of the academy are to give residents an understanding of tactics in firefighting and rescue, an understanding of the services the department provides, enabling participants to share their experience for becoming a more safety-conscious and informed resident and do it in an enjoyable, interactive experience.
“It’s to educate the public on what we do and also whet the appetite of those that are potentially interested in joining the fire department,” Anamosa Fire Chief Dan Frank said. “Recruitment is one of goals that our fire department board is working on this year.”
The department still has open eight positions to fill, and they’re hoping that by offering a look at what they do, that they can attract new members. The academy has never been done in Anamosa before, but it has been done in local cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion. One of the instructors previously served in Marion, and they used that academy as the basis for their own syllabus.
Over the course of five weeks, members of the public will be able to participate in hands on activities with members of the department.
Schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 2 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
• Welcome and introductions
• General information
• Overview of department/trucks/equipment
• Bunker gear fitting and self-contained breathing apparatus training
Week 2 (Aug. 9, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
• Self-contained breathing apparatus and hose-handling
• Fire behavior
• Fire extinguisher
• Sprinkler operations
Week 3 (Aug. 16, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
• Self-contained breathing apparatus
• Search and rescue
• Fire ground operations
Weekend (Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
• Live fire training with Fire Safety Training Bureau burn trailer
Week 4 (Aug. 23, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
• Auto extrication out at Koob’s.
Week 5 (Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
• Anamosa ambulance/EMS
• Medical/CPR/Operations AED
• Public education/fire prevention/investigation
All classes will be held at the fire station, with a graduation at a later date yet to be determined.
The academy is limited to 12 participants, and those participating must be at least 18 years of age and live within the Anamosa fire response district.
“We’re trying just to get the public informed and get some interest,” Frank said.
Sign-up forms are available by emailing training officer Ron French at hotbarn@gmail.com or at the fire station.