Anamosa
After returning for the first time in about a year with their musical production, Raider Productions wanted to be able to fit a non-musical production in.
Less than three months later, enter the “Twisted Fairytale One-Act Festival.”
“We did a quick turnaround. That’s why we decided to do two one-acts,” drama director Dani Helmich said. “We figured that would be easier for us to put together quickly.”
With it being a summer production, Helmich wanted to go for something that was family friendly.
“I feel like summer is for families,” she said. “We wanted something everybody could bring their family to.”
The one acts certainly fit the bill with a lot of comedic moments and overall light-hearted feeling. The productions put a twist on the classic fairy tales of “Cinderella” and “Little Red Riding Hood” based on “Red vs. The Wolf” by Judy Wolfman and “The True Story of Cinderella” by Richard L. Conlon. The stories tell things from the villains’ points of view, the wolf and the stepsisters, and shows our heroes in a new light.
For both actresses portraying the characters we’ve typically thought of as heroes, Paige Wehring is playing Little Red Riding Hood in her first production. With the way the production is set up, she gets to play essentially two different characters. In the first half, she gets to play the character the way we know and love her, before completely flipping the script.
“I like portraying two different characters and showing how much I can do,” she said.
When Wehring has to turn up the bratty side, that was more of a challenge for her, as it forces her to play against type a little bit. For Sheri Werth in the role of Cinderella, the opposite was true. She’s naturally a louder person and enjoyed turning her personality up to 11 for a character who thinks “the world revolves around her.”
Werth debuted in “12 Angry Jurors” and said she’s enjoyed getting to be a part of a more comedic production.
“You can play with it a lot more,” Werth said.
Productions will run for two nights, July 8 and July 9, with both performances starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults.