At the Jan. 17 meeting of the Anamosa school board, Superintendent Larry Hunt submitted his letter of resignation to the board members, effective June 30, saying it was his intention to retire.
Hunt has 35 years of experience in the field of education, the last four of which have been at the helm of the Anamosa district. He replaced Lisa Beames at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.
“I would like to thank all of you for your support,” the letter read, in part. “It is my hope that you feel we have made positive strides in improving the educational environment for our students during my time in this position.”
Hunt’s resignation was accepted unanimously and the board members thanked him for his service to the district.
Hunt said he was willing to assist the district as they begin the process of hiring their next superintendent. That process, as determined later in the meeting, was set to begin Jan. 19 in a special meeting at which the board planned to determine a course of action for finding his replacement.
Editor's note: At the Jan. 19 meeting, the board voted to higher Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search for the district's new superintendent. The firm helped the district find Hunt in 2018. We'll have more on this story next week.