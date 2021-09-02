1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I previously taught at Strawberry Hill as a preschool teacher from 2008-2014. I served as the Early Childhood Director for the district for a year. My family moved to Dubuque where I worked for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as the Youth Impact Coordinator. Last year, I taught preschool in Peosta.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I’m excited to be living and working in Anamosa again. I am most looking forward to the adventure of a new teaching experience and the opportunity to inspire a love for reading and learning for our students.
Name: Alivia Ploessl
Position: Middle school special education
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I am going into my fifth year of teaching middle school Special Education, with four years taking place in the Dubuque Community School District. I am also a graduate from Buena Vista University where I earned a degree in school counseling at the secondary level. My education and experiences have helped me to build a foundation in becoming the best educator that I can be for my students!
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
As we start the school year, I am most excited about getting to know my students and their families; I also look forward to learning more about the Anamosa area. The start of the school year is always exciting as students reunite with friends and establish new routines, and I am happy to support all students in any way that I can. I hope to help my students have a successful AMS experience!