Name: Jacey Siniff
Grade/subject: Preschool
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I am currently heading into my eighth year of teaching. Previously, I taught in the Cedar Rapids Community School District as a general education preschool teacher. Most recently, I have been teaching special education, preschool students. You could say early childhood is my passion.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to building a strong educational foundation for our youngest students along with building positive relationships with our families and community.
Name: Stephanie Hoppenworth
Grade/subject: Sixth grade
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I am originally from Waterloo, Iowa, and have been teaching since I graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2012. For six years, I lived in the Des Moines area teaching technology in grades third through fifth before moving to Marion to be closer to family in 2021.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am thrilled to be joining Anamosa Middle School and can’t wait to meet my 6th grade students and share my love of reading and learning!
Name: Mary Anne Teague
Grade/subject: High school chemistry and physics
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I have been teaching chemistry at the college level for the past 20 years and recently decided to make the switch to teaching high school. I have a master’s degree in chemistry and just finished my teaching certification courses at Cornell College.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
Mostly, I’m looking forward to getting to know my students! Everyone learns a little differently, so I’m eager to get to know them so I can figure out how to best help them learn new things. And I hope they’ll have some fun along the way!
Name: Cindy Roberts
Grade/subject: Fifth/sixth grade special education
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I taught third grade for five years at Hennessy Catholic School. Then, I moved on to be an elementary school counselor for 20 years at Aquin Catholic School and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. This is my first year of teaching special education.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am really excited to meet all of the staff and students at Anamosa Middle School. I am looking forward to a fun year of learning.
Name: Adam Tvedt
Subject: High school social studies
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I have not taught before, but I have been an assistant baseball coach at Anamosa High School for the past three years.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to building strong relationships with my students and instilling in them the confidence they need to succeed in life.
Name: Hailey Weir
Grade/subject: High school agriculture education
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
This will be my first year teaching!
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to getting to know my students as well as various FFA aspects like contests, chapter meetings and conventions. I also am excited to start in this amazing profession where I can educate the future of agriculture.
Name: Brittany Passini
Grade/subject: High school math algebra, pre-calc and AP calc
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
Before coming to Anamosa, I taught seventh grade math at a school located in a suburb of Chicago.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I look forward to meeting all of my new students and learning everything Anamosa has to offer.
Name: Colby Kleinhesselink
Grade/subject: K-4 elementary PE
What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I’ve been a long-term elementary special education sub, and this is my first PE job.
What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to meeting new people and making new connections.
Name: Clancy Junk
Grade/subject: Middle school math interventionist
What is your background/previous teaching experience?
This year will be my fifth year of teaching. I taught seventh grade math at Washington Middle School in Washington for a year. Since I was living in North Liberty, I wanted a shorter drive and took a job at Williamsburg Jr/Sr High School. There, I taught seventh and eighth grade math along with geometry for four years. I recently had a baby in January and wanted to move closer to family, so my husband and I bought a house in Cascade.
What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
This year, I am looking forward to meeting everyone at AMS, working with small groups of students, and helping students learn new math skills.
Name: Erin Jenkins
Position: Assistant principal at Strawberry Hill
What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I have been a teacher for the past 14 years, and this is my first year as an administrator.
What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am really excited to meet new people and build relationships with our students, staff and community.
Name: Dave Jenkins
Grade/subject: High school PE/health
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
Fourteen years of experience in education, most recently Central Dewitt. Outside of education I worked with the University of Tennessee football team as a strength and conditioning intern. I also worked at Hendrick Motorsports where I was a strength and conditioning coach for the pit crews for drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Kasey Kahne.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
Getting back into the physical education setting where I can help students and athletes reach their full potential in the classroom as well as in their respective sports.
Name: Courtney Weaks
Grade/subject: Fifth grade
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
This is my seventh year of teaching. I have taught the past sixth years in sixth grade at Iowa Valley Community School District.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am very excited to meet all the staff, students and parents this year!
Name: Aaron Schmidt
Grade/subject: Seventh and eighth grade English/language arts
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I taught for three years at Eagle Grove High School in Eagle Grove. I served as technology integration coordinator for one year at Fort Dodge CSD. I also taught elementary technology for one year for College Community School District.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to getting back into the classroom after taking a few years off from the field of education. I am excited to join a tight knit community with a great group of staff and students.
Name: Emily Hanten
Grade/subject: Fifth grade literacy, math, science
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I started my degree at a college in Lubbock, Texas. After two years, I decided to move home and finished my degree at the University of Northern Iowa. I graduated in the fall class of 2020, with a B.A. in Elementary Education! This past spring, I spent time in the classroom as a substitute teacher. This will be my first-year teaching!
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to learning alongside my students and growing a community with them. I am super excited to bring fun, spunky energy into my classroom every day! I cannot wait to make my students lifelong learners.
Name: Mindy Johnson
Grade/subject: Elementary music
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I have been teaching for four years in a small Missouri town called Diamond, teaching preschool through fifth grade and one year of sixth grade choir.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to getting a new set of students to love on and teach about music, creativity, beauty and kindness.
Name: Amy Sather
Grade/subject: Elementary art
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I taught in Marshalltown and GMG schools in Iowa. I have taught in schools in Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to working with elementary students. They are great artists!
Name: Gerardo Gomez
Grade/subject: High school band
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I student taught at Wilton Elementary School, Durant Elementary School and Durant Jr/Sr High School. I was the assistant director of the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Youth Jazz Band in 2018 and in 2021.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to being part of a band family and community that has already shown me how much they want to grow. I can’t wait to see where we are at the end of the year with this group of dedicated, fun and hardworking students!