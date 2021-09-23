The Anamosa school board room was packed with members of the public over concern about a proposed tweak to the district’s COVID-19 policy.
Members of the public were concerned that will a federal judge’s injunction overturning Gov. Kim Reynolds’s ban on mask mandates, that the update would seek to impose a requirement for masks to be worn in the district.
“It’s not about masks. It would not be appropriate for us to talk about masks, because that’s not the agenda topic,” board member Matt McQuillen said.
In actuality, the tweak was seeking an adjustment to the district’s procedures concerning personnel that test positive for COVID-19. For those that wanted students back in the classroom prior to the 10 days mandated in the district’s protocols, administrators wanted to allow that if the family got a doctor’s approval.
Administrators sought the change in part due to the multiple different types of illnesses that could explain the multiple COVID-19 symptoms that the district are seeing, like allergies or hay fever, and the delays being experienced currently in getting tests results back.
“We want your kids back in the building as much as you do. I swear to you we do,” Anamosa High School Principal Erin Thompson told the parents in the crowd.
The board approved the tweak unanimously.
While the COVID updates portion of the agenda will remain present throughout the school year, documents pertaining to any changes that are being considered to the policy will be posted with the agenda item.
The district’s COVID policy can be accessed from their homepage under the COVID dashboard.