Animal Welfare Friends Shelter in Monticello announced today a $5,000 grant from the newly named, Petco Love, to support AWF’s lifesaving work for animals in Northeast Iowa.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Animal Welfare Friends and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“AWF is extremely grateful to Petco for the Petco Love funds. Petco Love dollars will be earmarked for medical costs associated with special needs cats and dogs. Animal Welfare Friends receives no annual outside funding, so Petco’s financial support is critical to the continuation of the AWF cause.” Cindy Bagge, Animal Welfare Friends board president, said.
Animal Welfare Friends, a no kill nonprofit organization, has been serving Northeast Iowa and surrounding states since 2003 and is committed to furthering its mission of providing critical services for cats and dogs as well as finding safe and happy forever homes.