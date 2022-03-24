Doug Kurt, far right, presented three area seniors with scholarships, courtesy of the Jones County Cattlemen. Recipients, from left to right, were Willy Lynch of Cascade ($250), Callie Lynch of Cascade ($500) and Grahm Humpal of Anamosa ($1,000).
The 2022 Jones County Cattlemen Hall of Fame inductee was Tony Knipper. He received the plaque from Jones County Cattlemen President Doug Kurt at their annual banquet March 19 in Monticello.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Doug Kurt, far right, presented three area seniors with scholarships, courtesy of the Jones County Cattlemen. Recipients, from left to right, were Willy Lynch of Cascade ($250), Callie Lynch of Cascade ($500) and Grahm Humpal of Anamosa ($1,000).
Inside the Berndes Center March 19, a celebration of the local cattle producers took place as part of the annual banquet of the Jones County Cattlemen.
As brought up during the invocation given by Ralph Hosch, it was the 84th year of the annual banquet.
“It’s aged very well,” master of ceremonies Andy Petersen said.
In keeping with banquets past, the event honored those that had made their mark on the industry with the return of the Jones County Cattlemen Hall of Fame induction and providing scholarships to area seniors.
The 2022 HOF inductee was Tony Knipper. Master of Ceremonies Andy Petersen ran through his history in the cattle industry. Knipper helped form Knipper Farms Corporation was formed along with his parents, Clarence and Rose, and his brother and his wife, Roger and Brenda, and Tony’s wife Carol and his kids. When the corporation started, it was a fully automated cattle feeding operation with a capacity of 200 to 250 head. They also started a farrow to finish hog operation and raised corn, soybeans and hay.
Tony joined the Jones County Cattlemen in 1985 and was elected president shortly after. During his time on the board, they created the grill tool still used today at public events to help promote the industry.
“He recalls they learned a lot about grilling with it,” Petersen said. “Like don’t cook under the shelter behind the Berndes Center, as they almost caught it on fire, or to check the wind speed and its direction because when you throw water on the coals, it sends ashes over vehicles and homes.”
The hog operation started to wind down after his children left for college and a 2015 snowstorm brought down the cattle shed and automated feeding system. The corn, soybean and hay operations still remain.
The event also awarded three scholarships to local Jones County seniors. Grahm Humpal of Anamosa earned the $1,000 scholarship, Callie Lynch of Cascade earned the $500 scholarship and Willy Lynch of Cascade earned the $250 scholarship.
Recipients were chosen based on their involvement in the county, academics, future plans, activities and leadership and cattle experience. Top applicants also receive a three-year membership to the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Todd and Karen Bergfeld of Cascade Livestock were honored as the “Friend of the Industry.” In their selection, the program cited their support of Jones County Youth by providing the sale barn for 4-H and FFA beef weigh-ins, carcass shows and training certifications.