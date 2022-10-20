Ana mosa
During the October meeting of the Anamosa school board, an update was given on the district’s financials from the past fiscal year.
Business manager Linda Von Behren led district officials through the numbers, which were unique given the influx of one-time federal dollars that the district received through various pandemic-related initiatives.
In the general fund, revenues increased by $1.7666, including one-time pandemic funding of $1.717 million. Tax revenue increased by $195,432, which included a cash reserve levy of more than $900,000. Expenses increased by more than $1.8 million, $1.1 million of which was a transfer to the sales tax fund for the current HVAC work at the high school and elementary.
The general fund balance increased by approximately $1.35 million and the solvency ratio, a measure of a district’s unassigned fund balance plus assigned fund balance divided by total general fund revenues less AEA flow-through, increased to 25.36%. The suggested ratio from the Iowa Association of School Boards is between 7-17%. Both Von Behren and superintendent Darren Hanna said the district needed to be prudent in how that was spent down. Though state supplemental aid was set at 2.5% for the current school year, the district’s actual increase in new money was 1.22%, or $113,000 after taking into account enrollment. Expenses for staff alone increased approximately $400,000.
In the SAVE Fund, which utilizes statewide sales tax, there was an increase in revenues of just more than $1.3 million, more than $1 million of which was the transfer of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to pay for the ongoing HVAC upgrade at the elementary and high school buildings. The ending balance decreased slightly, ending at just short of $3.4 million.
The activity fund saw increased revenues and expenses as activities increased. The fund for kids’ club also saw an increase in federal grant funding with federal childcare stabilization funds. The nutrition fund also ended with an increase in ending balances due to increased revenues as lunch and breakfast for students was covered by federal programming and the district saw an increase in ala carte sales. For both kids’ club and the nutrition fund, the district was looking at what they could utilize the extra funds for their increased balances.
The district saw a future savings in interest of $447,000 for existing bonds in the current debt service levy fund by paying of the principal of just more than $1 million in 2014 general obligation bond principal that was paid off with the assistance of prepayment levies.