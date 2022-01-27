After taking a year off, the Anamosa antique show was back in the Lawrence Community Center.
As show goers have come to expect, there were plenty of unique and interesting items. At the entrance to the gym was an item that really stood out. Among a booth full of signs and americana, a suit of armor stood guard.
“It’s a friend’s,” Emmett Rasmussen of Cedar Rapids said, who was manning the booth. “I don’t know much about it. It’s a pretty cool piece.”
Rasmussen got his start in antiquing a quarter-century ago, particularly signage and gas and oil memorabilia that littered his booth. For the last decade or so, he’s made Anamosa one of his yearly stops.
“It’s always been a good show,” he said.
Around the gym, there were a wide variety of items, from china, to silver, posters, furniture and trinkets. One booth was filled with pop culture items, like Star Wars dolls and Pokémon cards.
Judy McKee of Cedar Rapids said it wasn’t so much a matter of what she collected, it was more just the collecting that she and her husband enjoyed.
“We enjoy going to things like this, or yard sales or churches and collect,” she said.
Her Pokémon collection, for example, got started through her volunteer work.
“I bought these Pokémon cards for ADHD children, and these three-year-old children were playing the game at my house,” she said.
She now has three complete sets and has spent the last number of months getting things ready for a sale.
“I have three people that want to buy every card I own,” she said.
It wasn’t until a couple years ago that she truly realized the extent of the market that existed.
“I never knew they were worth one cent,” she said, until her husband stumbled the fact a few months back. “Now to find out it’s worth more than silver and gold is something else.”