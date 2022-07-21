Through its corporate giving program, the retailer will award a total of $350,000 to nonprofits in 23 store communities.
Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto invites nonprofits in its Iowa and Wisconsin store communities to apply for its 2022 More for Your Community grants beginning July 15 through the end of August.
The grant program, which is supported by the Theisen’s charitable fund and through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, will distribute an estimated $350,000 in funds across the region served by the retailer, with at least $5,000 available to each store community.
The maximum request per project application is $5,000. Organizations can apply online at dbqfoundation.org/theisens. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
The More for Your Community program makes direct grants to organizations to jumpstart and/or sustain projects that effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children: food, shelter, education, safety and health.
“Serving local communities is at the heart of what we do,” CEO Chris Theisen said. “Each year, we are proud to support organizations providing necessities to keep families and communities strong and healthy.”
Theisen’s has donated more than $3 million through the More for Your Community Grant program since its inception in 2009 and supports many other community events and organizations directly. In 2021, the program distributed $350,000 to organizations serving an estimated 550,000 people from Ames, Iowa, to Black River Falls, Wisconsin. For more information, contact Mary Jo Jean-Francois at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque by calling 563-588-2700 or via email at maryjoj@dbqfoundation.org.