Anamosa
For the second year in a row, the Anamosa Aqua Court is facing a season like no other.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic meant that the pool remained closed for the entirety of the summer season. The goal was for this off time to be used for some repair. However, with the combination of the pandemic and the derecho, the department couldn’t accomplish everything. Specifically, Parks & Recreation Director Shelly Carr said many of the larger projects the department hoped to get accomplished couldn’t be done due to staffing and material shortages.
The department did receive new partitions for the locker rooms and was able to give the bathhouse a new paint job. A new pump is still being waited on for the slide to be completed. However, thanks to assistance from Robert Young in the water department, the baby pool is largely fixed and is just waiting on a couple needed parts to become operational.
When it came to this season, Carr said the community has really come together to make it possible.
The first issue was staffing. Under normal circumstances on a yearly basis, the aqua court staff consists of four to six new faces. This year, four veterans remain due to a lifeguard shortage, which was not unique to Anamosa. The result is that many of those that applied to work concession and parks works have become certified to become lifeguards so the pool could open.
“We’re training an entire new staff, essentially, of new guards,” Carr said.
Carr praised not only the staff members who were willing to take on the certification process so the pool could have enough lifeguards to be able to open, but also the few veterans that were on staff that have been instrumental in getting the swath of new recruits up to speed.
Even after the pool initially opened June 12, an issue with one of the pool lights caused a problem that forced the pool to close June 19. Thanks to assistance from the Anamosa Water Department, though, the initial estimate that it would cause the pool to remain closed for a week was cut nearly in half.
“The turnaround would not have been nearly as quick had Robert not let us use his pump at 10 o’clock Friday night,” Carr said, expecting the pool could be open as early as June 22.
As a whole, Carr is just happy to be back open to the public for the 2021 season, and that excitement was on display during opening weekend, too. The public has appeared to be excited it was back and Carr is looking forward to a fun summer.