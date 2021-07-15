Anamosa
Tucked away up a hill from downtown Anamosa is an oasis that allows the public to connect with nature.
The Anamosa Arboretum began as a project more than a decade ago for Don Bunting after getting permission to build a park on his property. Initially, he’d work on the project in the evening or on weekends while working at Rockwell Collins.
Eventually, he decided to make the project more of a focus.
“I retired early because I would just rather be out there digging in the dirt than sitting at a desk,” Bunting said.
Now, the arboretum is home to more than 150 trees and 2,000 plants.
“It’s kind of like our vision of paradise. We just want to make it as pretty as possible and make it peaceful for people,” Bunting said.
Over the years, Bunting has seen the arboretum be a popular destination for bridal photos, prom and homecoming photos, and it’s even hosted a wedding. Whenever he’s able to look out and see others enjoying it, it fills him with pride.
“That’s our enjoyment, is seeing other people enjoy it and getting what we intended, a feeling of appreciating nature and enjoying the beauty of it,” Bunting said.
For Bunting, it’s more than just a passion project, it’s how he’s able to find a deeper connection, a feeling that’s hard to explain.
“It’s how I found God,” he said. “I found out there, there’s a higher plane than thought. Out there, you can let it all go. You can be one with everything because you hear, smell, feel, touch everything at the same time. All your senses are engaged simultaneously.”
“You feel like you’re one with everything and, to me, that’s the goal of prayer.”
Even after all these years, he’s unsure how many people know where this expansive area is tucked away—an area of town he himself didn’t know existed until his wife saw the house, which they have now occupied for 28 years, was up for sale—south of the junction of Clay Street and Holt Street. For those that have found it, it seems to have had the intended effect.
“Those that find it, seem to appreciate it and want to come back,” Bunting said.
He hopes more people take advantage of the sanctuary that the arboretum has to offer.