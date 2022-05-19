Prior to the upcoming public hearing on the county’s plans for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the supervisors went over and approved a tentative list of projects.
The list of possible projects suggested by the county’s ARPA committee, tasked with coming up with a recommendation for how the county could best make use of their funds.
- Automatic door operator for west entrance of courthouse.
- Remodel courthouse first floor bathrooms in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
- Proxy card access for county buildings.
- Construction of a Jones County Justice Center and renovation of the courthouse.
- Construction of a storage facility for Emergency Management Association and other departments.
- Improvements to Central Park.
- Support to cities in Jones County who apply for and are approved for the Main Street Iowa Program.
Sheriff Greg Graver, who served on the committee that made recommendations, explained the thinking for what went into the recommended list. He said they tried to determine which projects could be selected that would be the best use of public money. To get some ideas, the committee looked at what other communities were doing with their funds. Other factors considered were project cost, long-term benefit and whether the benefit to county residents was widespread.
“We wanted to make sure we utilized the money to benefit more people,” Graver said. “We picked projects to enhance our services to our citizens.”
The focus on improving the courthouse’s usability and security was identified as one of the top priorities, given the number of people coming and going from the building.
A public hearing was scheduled for May 17 at 6 p.m.
