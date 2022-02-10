Des Moines
Ever since the passage of a county ATV/UTV ordinance and a push locally to get changes made to city ordinances, riding enthusiasts have been working to get a uniform law passed across the state.
Ground zero for the push has been Jones County, where Scott Minzenmeyer helped put out a survey in 2020 that got responses from more than 4,600 people from all of Iowa’s 99 counties. The survey found that two-thirds of the counties already allowed for UTVs on county roads, more than half respondents lived in rural counties, nearly three-fourths used vehicles for tourism purposes and nearly 100% of the respondents would visit other rural communities if they had access to state roads.
When the push first started in 2020, roadblocks were brought up in passing a unified bill, mainly pushback from manufacturers over possible liability issues. Minzenmeyer said the big thing was getting people educated.
“There’s bicycles riding on the state highway…and UTVs come from the manufacturer with more safety features than anything else,” he said, noting several states already have similar laws on the books.
The other education push has been making sure legislators understood what the ask was on what the bill was actually seeking. The subsections would allow for all-terrain/utility vehicles to travel on county roads and on a state highway, “that is not part of the interstate road system over the most direct and accessible route between an all-terrain vehicle park or trail, a county highway…and a city street.” Such action is currently allowed for farmers under an exemption already.
Once the narrowness in scope of the law change was explained, the hesitancy lessened.
“Once they realized that we weren’t going to try to ride throughout the whole state and take Highway 1 to Iowa City from here, they understood that the liability wasn’t there as much as they thought,” Minzenmeyer said.
“Once that started to open up and the more representatives they started to get on board, it started to snowball.”
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, who took over as the bill’s sponsor after Rep. Andy McKean lost his reelection bid in 2020, has been crucial to getting the bill done and out of subcommittee and the committee on state government.
“He feels very strongly about it,” Minzenmeyer said. “We’ve had several senators that have already reached out and expressed interest in it.”
The bill was being amended, including safety provisions and possibilities for city opt-outs, and was expected to go to the House floor Feb. 8 or 9.