Anamosa
Auditions for the next Starlighters production, “The Wolves,” will be Aug. 21 to 23.
The story follows a girls’ indoor soccer team during warm-ups. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles through all of the ups and downs of being a teenage girl.
A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.
Roles casting for include the following.
• #2: The unlucky, innocent, kind, skinny 16-year-old girl who plays defense.
• #7: She is almost 17 years old and the team’s Striker, who is too cool for school, can you say. eyeliner? Sarcastic and witty, and besties with #14.
• #8: This childlike 16-year-old plays defense and is determined to stay youthful forever.
• #11: Playing midfield, this 17-year-old teenage girl is brainy, morbid, budding elitist, thoughtful.
• #13: Also playing midfield, this 16-year-old teen finds herself in trouble frequently. She is a wacky stoner with a pot-dealing brother.
• #14: 16-year-old midfielder. She is #7’s sidekick, and finds herself a tad insecure.
• #25: With being the ex-coach’s daughter, this 17-year-old teen finds herself at the top. She is team captain playing defense who leads the team through warm ups and practices.
• #46: 16-year-old “new girl” on the team, home-schooled, a little shy and trying to fit in.
• #00: 17-year-old team goalie who suffers from severe anxiety but she loves the game anyway, even if games make her vomit.
• Soccer mom: Guiding parent that helps rally the girls for their last game.
Actors of all experience levels and backgrounds are encouraged to participate in productions. Auditions will typically consist of reading from sides and some improvisational activities. Auditions will take place on stage in front of others auditioning. Those wanting to audition do not need to bring a head shot or resume. No main stage show is ever precast, and all casting decisions are at the discretion of the director. Actors do not need to be the same age as the characters listed in order to audition.
Auditioners are asked to bring a pencil and conflicting dates for rehearsals.
If someone unable to make it to a scheduled night but still wish to audition, contact hello@starlighters.org and we will put you in contact with the director to discuss an alternative time. Please plan to arrive at auditions at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time in order to fill out an audition sheet.
For more information, go to starlighters.org.