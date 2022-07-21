Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is encouraging Iowa school districts to apply for rebates offered by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2022 Clean School Bus Program (CSBP) as a way to save Iowa tax dollars.
After the application process closes on Aug. 19, the EPA will offer eligible school districts up to $500 million to replace old school buses with new zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
“This program is an opportunity for school districts in Iowa to update their fleets with zero or reduced emission models that vastly reduce fuel and maintenance costs, saving Iowa tax dollars,” Sand said.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 provides up to $5 billion for the Clean School Bus Program through the fiscal year 2026. Grants, rebates or contracts are available for up to 100% of the cost of replacement buses and charging and fueling infrastructure.
The EPA may also prioritize applications from rural school districts, high-need local education agencies, and tribal schools. In Iowa, more than 200 school districts meet the prioritization criteria. The list of prioritized districts in Iowa is available here.
Prioritized school districts in your area include Midland and Olin.
“This is a win-win for Iowa’s schools, students and taxpayers,” Sand said.
Districts can learn more about the application process at School Bus Rebates: Clean School Bus Program.