During the Aug. 9 board of supervisors meeting, Jones County auditor Whitney Hein provided a reminder about the upcoming Sept. 13 special election being held for the Anamosa school district.
The district is asking for approval to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $15.7 million for the construction of a new competition gym.
The preliminary plans for a new competition gym propose an extension off the north side of the existing high school and include a new weight room, four locker rooms, restrooms, classroom space, new concession stand, bowl-style seating arrangement with a capacity for about 1,850 people and a 168-meter running track around the bowl. A new parking lot would also be created out on the practice field.
Hein said there had been confusion in the public about where to vote.
“Only Jones County residents can vote in this school election in Jones County. If you live in the Anamosa school district and live in Linn County, you must vote in Linn County. There’s been a lot of confusion,” Hein said.
In Jones County, voters looking to vote on election day will do so at the Lawrence Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who reside in Linn County will vote at the Springville Memorial Library, 264 Broadway Street, Springville.
Pre-registration deadline for voter registration closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Persons wishing to participate in this election who register to vote after Monday, Aug. 29, will be required to provide proof of identification (i.e. current and valid photo identification card with an expiration date) and proof of residency in their voting precinct when they go to the polls on election day or when they request an absentee ballot. Other provisions may also apply. Persons not registered to vote by Monday, August 29, 2022, should expect a longer processing time at the polls on election day.
Absentee ballots can currently be requested. Absentee ballots will be available for mailed ballots and in-person voting. The first day an absentee ballot can be mailed is Wednesday, Aug. 24. The last day an absentee ballot may be mailed to a voter for this election is Monday, Aug. 29. Postal delivery is now two to five days each way, and ballots must be returned by mail no later than 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.
Early in-person absentee voting for the general election will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and end on Monday, Sept. 12.
