Days before they would walk across the stage for their graduation and after scholarships were handed out to the soon-to-be graduates May 17, the baccalaureate was held with students, faith leaders and guest speaker Andrew Eley.
“I was a little humbled when a couple of students came to me and asked if I would speak and a little perplexed,” Eley said. “Because I think collectively here in these first four rows, I’ve accumulated approximately 8,419 eyerolls over the course of the last four years.”
Eley described the journey of the last four years being about what they know and what they believe. Over their time in high school, it’s been a journey of expanding what they know, learning what they thought they knew and shaping what they believe.
“What do you know about you?” he asked.
As Sunday approached, there was one thing he felt was important that the class went into knowing.
“Know your worth,” he said. “You define what you’re worth and remember there’s only one of you in this world, and you’re very important to someone in this room.”
In his opening remarks, senior Tristan Weers said that while they don’t know what lies ahead, “we can have faith that God has given us the tools to overcome any challenges.”
In addition to the speakers, Drew Pate performed the opening scripture reading, Ava Claussen-Tubbs performed the second, as well as a rendition of “Amazing Grace” (accompanied by Evelyn Wethington), and Deacon Doug Bean and Pastor Rodney Blum did the invocation and benedictions.
