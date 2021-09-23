Following the passing of the filing deadline, the ballot is set for the Nov. 2 city and school elections.
Anamosa: Five candidates are seeking three seats on the Anamosa school board for a four-year term: Carl Chalstrom, Dennis Holland, Brian Hurt, Bruce Miell and Adam Miller. One candidate is seeking to fill a vacancy: Matt McQuillen. A public measure will be on the ballot for the school district “specifying the use of revenues the Anamosa Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.” Uses for the funds include technology infrastructure, building or furnishing new buildings, among other things.
Two candidates are seeking to serve a two-year term as the city’s mayor: Dale Barnes and Rod Smith. Six candidates have filed to fill three four-year terms on the council: Galen Capron, Brooke Gombert, John Machart, Dan Smith, Kay Smith and Teresa Tuetken.
Midland: Four seats are up for the Midland school board. Five candidates are seeking election to serve a four-year term: Derek Denniston, Stephanie Dosland, Jeramie Ellefson, Sarah Fishwild and Teri Sterk.
Olin: Two candidates are seeking four-year terms on the school board: Joel Ahrendsen and Rosanne Brown. Two candidates are running for two-year terms for mayor: Michael Greene and Phillip Powelson. No candidates filed to fill two four-year terms on the council.
Martelle: Two candidates have filed to fill two spots on the council for four-year terms: Gary Darrow and Roxanne Tapken. Dalton Brewer has filed to fill a vacancy. A public measure is also on the ballot to change distribution of local option sales tax to take a quarter of the distribution slotted for the sewer department and allocate it to the fire department.
Morley: One person has filed to fill a two-year term for mayor: Michael O’Connor. Four candidates have filed to fill five two-year terms: Melissa Hawkins, Rebecca Ann Stivers, Coleen VanAntwerp and Wendy Weber.
Onslow: One candidate filed to serve a two-year term as mayor: Curtis Thornhill. Four candidates are seeking to fill two four-year terms on the city council: Brenda Bahnsen, Randy Lange, Harold McCormick and Katherine Thornhill. No one filed to fill a vacancy on the council.
Oxford Junction: Jeffery Carstensen was the lone candidate to file seeking a two-year term as mayor. Three candidates filed to fill three four-year terms on the council: Nicholas Balichek, Kimberly Krutzfeld and Mamie Wiese.
Wyoming: Steve Agnitsch was the lone candidate to file to be elected to a two-year term as mayor. Three candidates have filed to fill three four-year terms on the council: Kyle Huston, Tami Michaud and Lee Scott.
To see full details of the Jones County ballot, go to jonescountyiowaelections.gov.
Springville: Three candidates are seeking a four-year term for mayor: Lyle Andersen, Scott Peach and Sarah Jo Williams. Six candidates have filed to seek a four-year term to the city council: Barton Barner, Tony Benton, Richard Drake Jr., Bre Hinders, Jason Hosek and Cindy Kilburg. One candidate has filed to fill a vacancy on the council: Jeff Baych. Two candidates have filed to fill two four-year terms on the Springville school board: Leisa Breitfelder and Kate O’Brien-May. The district, like Anamosa, will have the SAVE measure on the ballot.