The ballot is set for the Nov. 8 general election.
For Jones County voters, competitive local races exist the board of supervisors in districts four and three as incumbents Ned Rohwedder and Jon Zirkelbach will be challenged by Bob Gertsen and Nick Manternach, respectively. Seven candidates are also seeking five positions on the county’s agricultural extension council. Incumbents for treasurer, attorney and recorder are running unopposed.
At the state level, there’s just one choice for county voters for each representative and senator after districts were redrawn. Incumbent representative Steve Bradley and senator Carrie Koelker will be challenged by Tony Amsler and Matt Robinson, respectively.
Joel Miller will face incumbent Paul Pate for the office of secretary of state. Republican Todd Halbur will face Democratic incumbent Rob Sand for auditor. Gov. Kim Reynolds will face challenges from Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (R) will face a challenge from Democrat John Norwood. Incumbent Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D) will face a challenge from Republican Brenna Bird. Incumbent Treasurer of State Michael Fitzgerald (D) will be challenged by Republican Roby Smith.
Federally, incumbent Chuck Grassley is being challenged by Michael Franken, and incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks, seeking to represent the county for the first time with redistricting, will take on challenger Christina Bohanan.
Two public measures will appear on the ballot, one seeking to approve an Iowa constitutional amendment to say that “the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” and that restrictions would be “subject to strict scrutiny” and the second being a proposed levy to provide funding to local EMS providers as essential services.
Linn County and Springville voters will see competitive races for the county’s agricultural extension council and will be voting for a new county treasurer, with Brent Oleson (D) and Paul Talley (R) running for the office. Candidates for county recorder and attorney are running unopposed.
At the state level, Kris Nall (D) and Cindy Golding (R) will be running for representative. There will be a three-way race for state senator between Jessica Wiskus (D), Charlie McClintock (R) and Bruce Gardner. McClintock is currently serving as a representative.
For Congress, voters will consider incumbent Ashley Hinson or Liz Mathis.