The ballot is set for the Nov. 8 general election.

For Jones County voters, competitive local races exist the board of supervisors in districts four and three as incumbents Ned Rohwedder and Jon Zirkelbach will be challenged by Bob Gertsen and Nick Manternach, respectively. Seven candidates are also seeking five positions on the county’s agricultural extension council. Incumbents for treasurer, attorney and recorder are running unopposed.

