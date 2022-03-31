Nate Dunn, president and CEO of F&M Bank, announced the promotions of several team members.
Scott Wilson, senior vice president, joined the bank in 2011. Primarily based out of the Manchester office, Wilson also serves clients in the surrounding areas of Delaware, Jones and Linn Counties. Wilson is a community banker for F&M Bank providing financial services for individuals, businesses, commercial and agricultural clients.
His family includes his wife and three children. Wilson enjoys working with local clients to reach their financial goals and supporting the community
Lisa McQuillen, senior vice president, joined F&M Bank in 2009 and has been vice president and branch manager of the Anamosa and Monticello locations. McQuillen has also been appointed to F&M’s Executive Leadership Team.
Her family includes her husband, Mitch, and 15-year-old son, Vince. In her role, she enjoys the variety of the job, from helping a first-time home buyer or entrepreneur to working with co-workers in the F&M culture.
“The relationships I get to build along the way are immeasurable,” Lisa said.
In addition to her duties at F&M Bank, Lisa is active in her community through serving at church, teaching Junior Achievement, participating in Leaders Who Lunch, and adopting three children through Compassion International.