For the final day of the Wyoming Fair, board members were looking for an event that could draw guests and spectators in for Sunday’s events.
And, so, the inaugural BBQ Contest was born.
“We were just looking for something to get more people to come through the gate, because that’s where we generally make our money is for people to come through the gate, see all the different activities,” Lee Williams said.
Eight teams competed in the competition for the first year, some coming as far away as Missouri to compete, and the turnout was better than even hoped for—particularly when it came to the crowd, as people were still milling about long after the winners were announced.
“Blown away,” Williams said. “Our turnout was so much better than I anticipated. I wasn’t expecting so many people to come and spectate…All in all, it was a win-win.”
The contest handed out three awards. Best Chicken went to Six Hogs and a Smoker, Best Side was awarded to M & J for their smoked cream cheese and Best Ribs went to The Hog.
The hope is that the event becomes an annual one, and Williams said he’s asked competitors to send him feedback on changes they would like to see for the contest moving forward.
The feedback will be taken to the rests of the fair board to make any tweaks that might be necessary for future events.