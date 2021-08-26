Nearly two and a half years after a tree cutting accident forced him out of the classroom, Nathan Becker is returning to teach for the Midland district.
He will be teaching seventh math, eighth math and consumer math for the 2021-2022 school year. The role is the highest-level Becker has taught at, having previously taught third grade, kindergarten and fifth grade previously.
“It’s a good challenge,” he said.
To prepare, that means Becker is going through a whole new curriculum. However, as he prepared, he said the rest of the secondary math staff has been great in helping him get ready for the new school year, and he even got a phone call from his predecessor to help him prepare.
His return to the classroom was the product of the opportunity. Becker saw that the district was still looking for teachers and decided to put in an application. The timing of his return allows for a couple of nice coincidences. The seventh graders he will be teaching was the class he was teaching at the time of his injury, the eighth graders he would have taught in both kindergarten and fifth grade, and the high school seniors in his consumer math would have been kids he had as kindergarteners, too.
Getting to reconnect with those students is something he’s really looking forward to.
“I get to see how they’ve grown up a little bit,” Becker said.
After his injury forced him to spend a lot of time at home, he’s happy to give teaching another shot and get that daily interaction with the students of the Midland school district once more.
“It’ll be nice to be around other people and the kids,” he said.