Camp Courageous CEO and Monticello Lions Club member Charlie Becker and his son Dr. Chad Becker traveled to the Poland Ukraine border to work the humanitarian crisis coming from Ukraine.
Updates on the duo’s progress was provided via the club’s Facebook page. The updates started late Monday, March 21 and the Beckers returned March 25.
Dr. Becker is an ER doctor from central Iowa. Dr. Becker will be working with Doctors without Borders. A Monticello Lions Club member made contact with Lions Clubs International Global Action Team in Oak Brook, Ill., who forwarded Charlie's information to the Global Action Team in Poland. Charlie should receive a call from Lions Clubs International soon where Lions are in need of help.
The duo took approximately 200 pounds of medical supplies with them, which ballooned to around 1,000 pounds of supplies and food with them in Poland, traveling via airplanes, cars and trains, with the final stretch being done via cars.
After getting the supplies in, the duo spent a day in Ukraine delivering medical supplies to the largest military hospital in Western Ukraine which were given to a surgeon contact, with additional supplies to be delivered to a contact taking them to the front lines, along with hundreds of pounds of food.