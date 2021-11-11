What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A healthy calf crop on the ground, ready to develop for market. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season and subsequent breeding period, Iowa Beef Center is offering four Beef Cow Clinics over two days in early December. Each clinic is in a different Iowa location, according to Iowa State University extension beef specialist Denise Schwab.
“Whether you’ve calved out 10 cows or 10,000 cows, there’s always a new tip or technique to learn to help you get one more calf born alive,” she said. “These clinics will feature a variety of hands-on and classroom sessions and opportunities to share questions and experiences.”
Session topics cover essentials from conception to calving, including nutrition basics during gestation and early lactation, 2022 breeding season prep and fine-tuning your record keeping system.
“We anticipate attendees will really enjoy the hands-on session led by clinical assistant professor Dr. Caitlyn Wiley from the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine,” Schwab said. “This session focuses on troubleshooting dystocia issues utilizing a life-size cow model.”
In another session, a local veterinarian will discuss common calving season issues and help producers learn how to correct these issues before they become problems.
Because the sessions are designed for individual hands-on learning, attendance is limited to 50 participants per clinic location, and preregistration is required. Thanks to program sponsor Merck Animal Health, cost is $25 per person, which includes a meal.
Those who want to attend should register at least two days in advance of their desired location date by contacting the extension office for that area. Each clinic will be led by the extension beef specialist for that area: Denise Schwab, northeast; Patrick Wall, southeast; and Beth Reynolds – ISU Campus.