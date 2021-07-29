Caitlin Betzer of the Jackson Wise Owls 4-H Club participated in her first fair last year, but it wasn’t quite the same, with limited people watching on in person and most people watching on video over Facebook.
Betzer exclusively shows beef entries, participating this year in breeding heifer, cow-calf pair and Jones County bred beef classes. Having grown up on her family’s farm, showcasing local entries was something that was important to her. Being able to showcase her family’s livestock is important and “creating a bond with your animals,” is what she looks forward to most about being a part of the Great Jones County Fair experience.
“It’s kind of interesting how much you have to work with them,” Betzer said.
Aside from having those in the bleachers watching on in greater numbers this year and adding a couple of extra classes to her schedule, Betzer didn’t notice too much of a difference between her experience last year and this.
One of the classes she added was the cow-calf class. The focus, according to Betzer, was making sure that the calf was tame enough to behave in the ring.
The fact that she’s able to work with entries throughout the entire process helped her, and it required a lot of work, a few hours daily for a handful of months leading up to the fair.
When it’s time to get the calf in the ring, the exhibitor usually takes the reins on the cow half of the entry and gets assistance from another 4-H exhibitor for leading the calf around the ring.
“It’s just getting them used to people,” Betzer said.
As she continues to show livestock, Betzer plans on staying with her beef-only schedule.