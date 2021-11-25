Getting together for their annual and organizational meeting Nov. 23, the Anamosa school board finished up old business and welcomed a new member to the board.
Before approving the results of the latest school board election, the board recognized Bruce Miell for his contribution over the last couple of years after being appointed in January of 2020 to the seat vacated by Nicole Claussen.
“We had an election where we had people not participating. We had vacancies on the board where people did not run for those spots and I just want to thank Bruce because I think he’d did an outstanding job, especially to step up at a time where it was much needed,” board member Matt McQuillen said at the Nov. 16 meeting.
President Carl Chalstrom echoed McQuillen’s sentiments Nov. 23, before presenting Miell with a plaque. Miell thanked the members for their words.
Following that and swearing in the newly elected board members, with Chalstrom, McQuillen and Brian Hurt keeping seats on the board and newcomer Dennis Holland joining them, an election was held for board president and board vice president. By a 4-3 vote, previous vice president Brian Hurt was named the new president over previous president Carl Chalstrom and Eric Wickham was elected vice president over Sean Braden by the same margin.
“Thank you for putting your trust in me,” Hurt told his fellow board members during the board comment time.
Chalstrom was thanked for fulfilling his role as president the last three years.
“I would thank Carl for your time as president,” McQuillen said to a chorus of agreement. “Especially with all of the stuff that we’ve gone through outside of our control.”