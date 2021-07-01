Anamosa
The Anamosa school board voted to approve more than $28,000 in repairs to the preschool playground at their June 21 meeting.
Superintendent Larry Hunt said some of the tiles that had been glued down to the cement base had popped up or cracked on the playground and needed to be replaced.
The work, to be done by Boland Recreation, came with an estimated price tag of $28,750. District staff would take up the tiles, power wash the concrete base and put a new wooden border up, prior to their arrival.
When the new surface is laid down, it will be a single pour instead of tiles. Hunt said the cost of the poured surface has seen a price decrease over the last few years, and it’s made it cheaper than the tile method and should have a longer lifespan. Turf was also discussed as an option, but given issues it was giving the district elsewhere, they felt this was the route to go.
Repairs to the preschool playground were not on the district’s facilities plan.
The estimated installation date was three to four weeks following the board’s approval, which the repairs got unanimously from the five members present.
Hunt said the district will also need to address the east playground at Strawberry Hill Elementary. The slide has cracked and broken, and there were several places where the rubberized surface has started to come up. That is on the facilities plan, but there is a 15-to-16-week lead time on new equipment. Normally, that timeframe is 4 to 6 weeks.