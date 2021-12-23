Whether the district needed to address the contract currently in place for the district’s nurse, Lindsay Stocki, was a point of discussion when the board met Dec. 15.
Currently, the position is halftime, but she was taking on extra hours, and it was kept that way heading into the year with the hope that need for hours would decrease after what was seen last year. The need was not completely tied to the issue of COVID either, which remained relatively low in the district. Elementary Principal Shannon Robertson said there were a couple of students that need extra attention.
“I can’t be gone if she’s gone,” Robertson said.
Robertson said Stocki is good at communicating even when she’s off, but it would be nice to have her in the building every day, even if it couldn’t be a full-time position. Superintendent Pat Hocking said he was concerned about opening up contracts outside of the negotiations and would approve any additional hours as needed.
“It is a need,” Hocking said. “Without messing with the contract, I think we can still meet our need. Ultimately, we do want to get it down there so that the contract actually fits what’s happening.”
The move was tabled, with the understanding that it could be readdressed either at the special meeting with Lisbon for superintendent interviews Jan. 5 or at the following regular board meeting Jan. 15.