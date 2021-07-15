Anamosa
Over the course of numerous agenda items, the Anamosa school board held a discussion about what the coming school year might look like and what COVID-related innovations might be here to stay.
The first item up for discussion was what to do about snow days. Superintendent Larry Hunt said state guidance allowed for five days to be made up virtually. When addressing how to use snow days, Hunt saw four options: making all snow days virtual, use up the virtual days first and then use the three snow days built into the schedule, use the three days before the virtual days or absorb snow days and just make up the contract side.
There were board members on both sides on which to use first, virtual or built-in days. Board member Katie Gombert said with learning being in person and kids being out of the virtual routine, she’d like to see the district. Board member Eric Wickham said he preferred the first option, board vice president Brian Hurt agreed. Board president Carl Chalstrom said he initially agreed with using the virtual ones first, but feedback he’d received changed his mind.
Staff also saw both sides. Elementary teacher Kristy Robertson said the experience of the last year had “truly changed the way we teach” and that staff would be able to handle both traditional snow day make ups or virtual ones.
“We all now know how to teach and practice on ZOOM,” she said.
Hunt said there were pros and cons both ways and being able to go to virtual days made the call on whether call a snow day a little easier.
Another factor in determining how to arrive at their decision was connectivity. Last year, the district utilized 50 hotspots to help more than 100 students.
In the end, board members decided they wanted more feedback, both from staff and parents, before deciding on the direction.
Online learning was also on the agenda. The state is not requiring districts to provide an online option for the upcoming year. A few months back, Hunt said a group of area superintendents met to discuss it with the idea to offer an online option. That conversation had since changed.
Last year, four teachers at the elementary were dedicated to online teaching using a virtual program that aligned with the district standards, but the district would not have that personnel available. There was also a low success rate with the virtual learning.
The district in the past has offered virtual learning on a case-by-case basis, if necessitated by medical needs of a student. The board voted to approve online learning in a case-by-case nature only.