Jones County Public Health continues to encourage residents to follow the recommendations and guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You can read the full details here. At the time of this release, those guidelines include but are not limited to the following.
Quarantine if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes or more) with someone who has COVID-19, if you have not been fully vaccinated.
• Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with positive individual.
• Watch for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.
• You can shorten quarantine if you have not had symptoms after 10 days post exposure.
• After day seven after receiving a negative test result, taken no earlier than day five.
If you have been fully vaccinated.
• You do not need to quarantine after exposure unless you begin to exhibit symptoms.
• You may test on days 3-5.
• Wear a mask indoors in public following exposure for 14 days or until negative test result.
Ongoing exposure
If you are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated and having ongoing exposure:
• Get tested immediately when identified as a close contact.
• Begin quarantine immediately.
• Continue to quarantine for an additional 14 days starting the day after the end of isolation for the person with COVID-19.
• Wear a mask until your quarantine has ended.
• Get tested again 5-7 days after the end of isolation for the person with COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated:
• Get tested 3-5 days after first exposure: a person with COVID-19 is considered infectious two days before they develop symptoms or 2 days before the date of positive test.
• Get tested again 5-7 days after the end of isolation for the person with COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in when in contact with the person with COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in public until 14 days after infected person's isolation ends or until negative test result.
• Isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
Isolation is the practice of staying of staying home when you are sick until you are no longer infectious. Quarantine is the practice of staying away from other people when you have been exposed to someone who is sick even though you still feel well.
Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Iowa Department of Public Health for the most up-to-date guidance. The Jones County Board of Health and Jones County Public Health will continue to work closely with our local, regional and state partners. The department needs the public’s help to reduce the impact of this virus.