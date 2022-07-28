Funding for phase one of the Old Dubuque Road project was officially approved Monday night at the Anamosa City Council meeting.
July 25, the council passed a resolution providing for up to $2.2 million in general obligation bond funding. That amount covers the cost of the whole project, bid through the state to Boomerang Corporation, but the bonding for the full amount was just a safeguard. The city is expecting to have a significant portion paid for through funding from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, approximately $1.3 million.
That would make the outstanding total approximately $900,000.
“We are not exactly sure what we are or not going to get reimbursed for at this time. So, we’d hate to get halfway through this project and not be able to pay for it,” interim city administrator Jeremiah Hoyt said.
The first phase of the project, which was approved during a meeting early last year, would include the construction of the roundabout and connections between Old Dubuque Road and Parham Drive. Embankment work will be done in preparation for the next phase of the project, which calls for the construction of the bridge and walking trail over Highway 151 connecting 130th Street to the roundabout.
No public comments were made before the resolution was approved unanimously.
The meeting served as the last for Hoyt in his role as interim city administrator.
“A huge thanks to the employees the last few months to help keep things running as smooth as possible,” he said.
The city’s new administrator, Michon Jackson, officially starts Aug. 1.