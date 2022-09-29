Anamosa
The Anamosa City Council approved the sale of bond funding for the Old Dubuque Road project at their Sept. 26 meeting.
July 25, the council passed a resolution providing for up to $2.2 million in general obligation bond funding. That amount covers the cost of the whole project, bid through the state to Boomerang Corporation, but the bonding for the full amount was just a safeguard. The city is expecting to have a significant portion paid for through funding from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, approximately $1.3 million. That would make the outstanding total approximately $900,000.
The bonds become callable after June 1, 2027.
A representative with Speer Financial, Inc., speaking with the council virtually, said the interest on the loan would be 3.9927%, with ranges from 3.75% to 4.10%. The sale was impacted by recent action by the federal reserve. Though the market for municipalities did not see the full .75% increase approved last week, but in comparison to a bond they sold the previous week to the city of Mount Vernon, rates were higher.
In other financial matters, the council approved the hiring of a contracted employee to assist with upcoming financial reporting obligations for the city. In a memo to the council, city administrator Michon Jackson said that four financial reports for the city were due Dec. 1 and, given staffing issues at city hall, some items were not current and needed some attention.
“I do not feel comfortable agreeing to financial statements that I was not a part of during business that happened prior to my arrival,” she said in the memo, explaining the request.
On other projects, the council approved a couple of measures related to the fire station expansion. The council approved a backflow preventer on the sanitary sewer line to which the fire station is currently connected. The council members also approved a change order for a sewage ejector and a change order to fix the downspouts on the extension.
A public hearing was set for Oct. 10 for an update on plans and a proposed cost for the police station project.
