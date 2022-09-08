Anamosa
Next week, on Sept. 13, Anamosa school district voters will be asked to approve bond funding for a new competition gym.
After the Anamosa school board signaled their support for a bond issue in early April, the petition language was approved later that month after the necessary signatures were received.
The preliminary plans for a new competition plan propose an extension off the north side of the existing high school—just off the loading dock. The plans would allow for a new weight room, four locker rooms, restrooms, classroom space, new concession stand, bowl style seating arrangement with a capacity for about 1,850 people and a 168-meter running track around the bowl. A new parking lot would also be created out on the practice field.
The possibility of public access to the walking track is something that is being explored but not something that has been fully determined in the early stages of planning. School board member, facilities committee member and “Vote Yes” committee member Matt McQuillen said figuring out the safety aspect of allowing public access would be one of the first priorities if the bond passes.
For one of the other supporters and “Vote Yes” committee members, that was a major need.
“I think it’s also important for the adults in the community because of the track,” committee member Dave Remley said. “The community center doesn’t really have a track. A lot of people walk around it, particularly in the wintertime, but it can be hazardous to your health if you get hit by a ball when you’re doing that.
“Particularly for senior citizens, I think a running/walking track is important.”
Others said their support came from the fact that need was obvious as they attended various activities. School board and committee member Katie Gombert said that the need didn’t just revolve around high school activities but a combination of sites needed for activities and practices for teams and organizations at the school and through the Lawrence Community Center.
“They’re always fighting for gym space,” she said. “Plus, it’s not just for sports, band will take advantage of it for things like marching band.”
Looking to the future, if the Old Dubuque Road extension brought the expansion that the city and district hoped it would, proponents of the project said the space would be needed. Having a larger space and amenities would allow the district to expand their annual archery tournament to bring more people to town and fix some of the flaws of the current space, like the ceiling coming into play during volleyball matches.
Committee member Kate Buchholtz said as a mother of small children, the project was one that would have a big impact for years to come.
“Community culture is very important, and this is a step in the right direction,” she said.
Committee members felt that being able to provide these amenities was important for the district to address the students enrolling out of the district and be able to attract or keep families in the district.
“I know a lot of people that live in our community, or in the outskirts, that open enroll out, and the lack of the programs and facilities is their number one reason for it,” committee member Angela Winekauf said.
“We’re in competition. Under the open enrollment law that exists now, it is so easy to open enroll,” Remley added.
Prior to being put forward by the district, the project had been a matter of discussion for the board’s facility committee for a number of months, as well as an architect firm, OPN Architects, the district’s financial advisors at Piper-Sandler and a group of community members. The current HVAC project that the district has undergone utilizing Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds and funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief took a possible future project into account when that project was approved to ensure it provided needed infrastructure.
The rough plans for the gym were used as a starting point to provide estimates to determine what the district could reasonably handle from a financial standpoint. The current cost estimate is $22 million, but the district has the capacity to spend as much as a $29 million for the project.
The funding sources laid out April 4 and in the petition language would see the project funded through a mix of a general obligation bonds, not to exceed $15,700,000, with other funding provided through the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund. The latter uses local option sales tax for infrastructure purposes. The project would keep the district levy rate fairly stable.
“Payments, it’s like your monthly payment on your mortgage, will stay the same, but we’re going to extend what’s now a short-term debt and stretch that out with the same tax levy rate,” McQuillen said. “That is just how school public finance is structured…We can’t just squirrel away money to pay for the project in the future.”
“It’s a win situation for the taxpayers, since the levy for indebtedness will not increase,” Remley said.
If the city and the district see the expansion that they’re hoping for over the coming years, McQuillen said, and the tax base expands, that would further lessen the future tax cost.
This is not the first time an expansion of gym facilities at the building, built in the ‘60s when the high school was constructed, has been on the district’s radar. About a decade ago, the district passed a bond issue back in 2013 for a $17 million in funding. Though a practice gym was a part of the possible projects the funds from a decade ago could have been used for, other priorities, like the performing arts center and the baseball and softball fields< were given higher priority at the time.
Whereas that language was broad and provided avenues for multiple different projects, this bond language is more focused with the gym at the center.
“This is clearly the next step that we have to advance our facilities to where they need to be,” McQuillen said.
In addition to a frequently asked question section on the school website, a “Vote Yes” committee has been going around to educate the community on the project and answer questions. Most of the questions, they say, have been about the financial implications, not the need.
“There’s been no question about need,” McQuillen said. “I think it’s pretty well recognized.”
If approved, the project would be bid for a spring 2023 start date and would take approximately one year to complete.
Editor's note: Results of the vote posted to our website on election night after polls close and unofficial results are in.