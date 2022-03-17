Wyoming
As Midland continues to gauge interest in moving toward a four-day student calendar, superintendent Caleb Bonjour discussed some of the feedback the district had been getting ahead of their March 21 hearing on the calendar.
Four reasons cited for the consideration of the four-day week included teacher retention, teacher effectiveness, teacher recruitment and student and staff morale. Bonjour said they were looking at ways to give teachers more time to address things being thrown at them, like mental health of students, curriculum changes.
“To do all that, we need some time, and, right now, our time that we have is really two hours every week. It’s really tough to take on something district-wide when we’re really just focusing on stuff within each building,” Bonjour said.
Under the proposal, Monday would be the day without school to allow teachers to prep for the week, while also having the smallest impact due to holidays already on the schedule and activity impact. It would mean the elementary day would be 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. for the secondary.
Bonjour had some experience with a four-day calendar when he was still at Maquoketa, and they tried it during COVID. When talking to some of the other districts, Bonjour said there were some differing reasons they heard for the change. The WACO district, who’s been utilizing the calendar for the longest, did it for a number of reasons, including savings.
Overwhelmingly, Bonjour said teacher retention was the reason he heard from districts switching to the calendar the most when discussing the change, along with teacher recruitment.
“That teacher recruitment/retention’s another big piece, knowing that if staff don’t have enough time, then they’re potentially getting themselves burned out,” he said. “At the same time, if there are new people entering the field of education, if it makes us different from other districts, it’s one of those things that could potentially attract them to come here.”
Questions brought up outside of those addressed in the FAQ section set up by the district include how to address those with food insecurities. Bonjour said the district is working with community partners to address those concerns, including the possibility of establishing a food pantry in the district.
Discussions have also led the district to discuss some other possible changes that may need to come down the road. One thing that’s continued to pop up is concern over what kids might do with their day off. While Bonjour said the district views that question similarly to what kids do to fill free time over summer break, the district may look at partnerships with area churches or the library for possible programming ideas. The need for more before and after school programming has also been a common theme.
“This has been a really big learning curve for a lot of us. It’s pushed a lot of people to think differently, including myself,” Bonjour said. “It’s also gotten us to look at other areas that may be needs.”
Speaking March 9, Bonjour said they’d gotten about 145 responses, with students and staff 55% in favor of the four-day and parents about 52% against, 24% for it.
Though the two main ideas were a status quo or the four-day, another hybrid was possible including matching up a few extra Wednesday days off to match up with days that Olin had full professional development days.
A site has been set up with the background information of the idea, midland.k12.ia.us/2022-2023-school-calendar/, frequently asked question, a survey for feedback and an email for questions, 2023Caledar@midland.k12.ia.us. A video is also available on the district’s Facebook pages running through the information.