In a letter sent out to chamber members, Anamosa Area Chamber of Commerce executive director LeeAnna Boone informed them that she would be resigning her position effective Jan. 13.
“I am resigning due to many unsatisfying factors of working within the city of Anamosa. As much as I still support and believe in our community and the businesses, I feel this position may be better served with a person that is not targeted by the current city administration,” the letter read. “My decision is based on serving the best interest of the community I have lived in all my life and love. I regret any inconvenience that this may cause but am willing to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
“Although I am resigning, it is my hope that the conditions with the city will improve for future volunteers and committees,” the letter concluded.
Boone took over the role in June of 2017 and said she’s proud of the progress that had been made, citing an increase in members and more events.
“I felt that we really got a lot accomplished,” Boone said
Over the past year or so, tension has increased between city officials and the chamber, particularly over 2021 RAGBRAI. At the Dec. 28 meeting, the council voted to withhold the chambers hotel/motel allocation ($12,500) until the police were reimbursed. Boone said that money helps pay for expenses like salary, rent and the cost of putting on events.
“To take that money away is pretty crippling for our budget, especially since the chamber was not involved with the running of RAGBRAI. The chamber was a vendor,” Boone said. “Just because I’m involved, doesn’t make it a chamber run event.”
Boone said she felt there was a lack of cooperation and desire to get clarity on the matter among leaders in the city.
“Quite frankly, withholding that money is a slap in the face to the entire business community that supports the chamber,” she said.
Though she’s set to resign Jan. 13, Boone wrote in her letter that she’d work with the chamber to try to ensure a smooth transition for whoever the replacement was.